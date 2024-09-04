Walworth County crash; deputy reflects, driver seeks new sentencing hearing

The Brief It's been nearly two years since a Racine man was sentenced for crashing into a Walworth County deputy during a high speed chase. The crash happened on Aug. 1, 2021. Tony Perales is currently serving out his 25-year sentence at Stanley Correctional Institution in Chippewa County.



It left the deputy severely injured.

Wayne Blanchard has had a slow road to recovery. He stands outside the Kenosha County courthouse with his service dog KC, describing life for the last three years.

"I’ve come a long way," Blanchard said. "I still have the metal in my body, my lower right leg, my arms."

Everything changed in August 2021, when he was still working as a Walworth County deputy trying to stop a reckless driver.

25-year-old Tony Perales was behind the wheel, speeding, driving drunk and fleeing from law enforcement.

Blanchard stood ready to throw stop sticks when the car crashed into him.

Perales was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Nearly two years later, he's saying it was too harsh.

His lawyer filed a 10-page motion asking for a new sentencing hearing, arguing in part it was unfair because Blanchard didn't die, and the court overlooked his age and employment.

"When this happened, it was like wait a minute, you don’t realize what you did," Blanchard said.

On Wednesday, Perales and Blanchard were back inside a Kenosha County courtroom where a judge denied the request for a new sentencing hearing.

"Very relieved, very relieved," Blanchard said.

The now-retired deputy said a weight has been lifted for now, feeling like he can focus on what's most important.

Perales is currently serving out his 25-year sentence at Stanley Correctional Institution in Chippewa County. He was also given 14 years of extended supervision.