Walworth County child porn possession case; 27-year-old arrested

A 27-year-old Town of Sugar Creek man is in custody accused of possession of child pornography.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested on Friday, Oct. 15 after receiving a tip from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Detectives made contact with the 27-year-old who gave detectives permission to search his cellphone for any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Detectives located numerous photos.

The Sugar Creek man was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail on ten counts of possession of child pornography. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond – and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.