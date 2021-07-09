Walmart worker assaulted elderly customer, prosecutors say

article

A 17-year-old Walmart worker is charged with aggravated battery for allegedly assaulting an elderly customer at the Mount Pleasant store on July 7.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department identified the 17-year-old as Jazareia Velasquez. Due to her age, police said, she can be charged as an adult and was jailed for disorderly conduct in addition to battery after the incident.

When police arrived at the Walmart, they spoke to the 70-year-old victim. The victim said she asked to speak with a manager after an interaction with an employee, since determined to be Velasquez.

A criminal complaint states that after speaking to the manager, the victim sought out Velasquez in the store in an attempt to get her name. When she found Velasquez, the complaint states, she didn't have a visible name tag so the victim took out her phone to try to take a picture and send it to Walmart corporate.

The victim said while she was trying to take the picture, Velasquez tried to grab the phone and said "don't take my picture." The victim said Velasquez then punched her in the head multiple times, according to the complaint. The assault continued until another employee pilled Velasquez off the victim.

Officers noted a lump forming on the victim's head, as well as bruising. Officers viewed surveillance, which showed the victim holding up her phone as if to take a picture. Velasquez was then seen moving quickly toward the victim, raising a fist and striking the victim multiple times.

Also seen on surveillance, according to the complaint, was the victim raising an umbrella in an attempt to defend herself before losing her balance and then nearly falling to the floor as Velasquez continued to strike her.

Velasquez and the victim both indicated the incident began over an initial verbal exchange, according to a police news release.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 15.

