Wallets stolen from Planet Fitness in Menomonee Falls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Planet Fitness on Appleton Avenue. It happened around 6:50 p.m. 

According to police, the suspect stole multiple wallets containing credit and debit cards. The suspect was later viewed at Best Buy and Target in the Village of Menomonee Falls purchasing gift cards with the victims’ credit/debit cards and then leaving in a newer model black Nissan Altima. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Comerford, reference case number 21-025316.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

