Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness locker room in Menomonee Falls

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a theft from the Planet Fitness locker room.

Police say the suspect used bolt cutters to remove a lock and steal a wallet from a locked locker. Stolen credit cards were used at Target in Menomonee Falls to purchase gift cards.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’09" tall, wearing a white baseball hat, black covid mask, light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and canvas shoes. He was observed getting into the passenger seat of a silver Mitsubishi 4 door with driver's side front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, please contact PO Kyle Bucher at 262-532-8700 regarding case 21-012453.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.