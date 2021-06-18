Wallet stolen at TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a wallet theft that occurred on June 8 at TJ Maxx. The suspect stole a wallet from the victim and used her credit cards to make unauthorized transactions at Walmart in Germantown.

The suspect has a distinct butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck, and was accompanied by an unidentified male.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects involved in this incident please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Dept. regarding case #21-016733.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

