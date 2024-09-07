Milwaukee Walk For Wishes helps children with critical illnesses

You can help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, head to the Summerfest grounds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's Walk for Wishes.

Registration is free, you are just asked to help raise funds or make a donation to help make wishes come true.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

