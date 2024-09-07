Milwaukee Walk For Wishes helps children with critical illnesses

40 years, 451 wishes for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
Patti Gorsky from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp, full of excitement for the Walk for Wishes event happening in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - You can help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, head to the Summerfest grounds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin's Walk for Wishes.
Registration is free, you are just asked to help raise funds or make a donation to help make wishes come true.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Gates open at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.
To learn more, click here.
Walk For Wishes in Milwaukee
Forrest Doolen from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Walk for Wishes at the Summerfest grounds, and how you can take part.
Stephanie Grady at Walk for Wishes
FOX6's own Stephanie Grady joined FOX6 WakeUp to share her passion for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Walk for Wishes event.
Making wishes come true for children
FOX6's Stephanie Grady joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Make-A-Wish and the Walk for Wishes event in Milwaukee, and she also talked to a Make-A-Wish child.
.