WALK THE HOAN shuts down Milwaukee's iconic bridge; here's why

The first annual WALK THE HOAN 5K took people across Milwaukee's iconic bridge on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon organizers put on the event, which shut down the Hoan Bridge for hours as people walked and raced across it. Officials said it drew people from across the country.

"We've actually had people from all over the United States come. I've been part of the registration process, and I've just been watching people check in from East Coast, West Coast, so we've got people coming in from all over for the events," said Ally Klasinski, the event's co-director.

All proceeds from WALK THE HOAN benefited the This Time Tomorrow Foundation, which helps people who are fighting cancer.

"This Time Tomorrow Foundation provides direct financial support to those fighting cancer in a time they need it the most." Cory Zimmermann, co-founder of This Time Tomorrow Foundation, said in a statement. "This increased awareness will allow us to help more people than ever before."

