Walk Against Violence: Milwaukee community marches together

article

It's clear violence has an impact on Milwaukee families, and dozens of people took to the streets on Saturday, July 22 to show that won't be silenced by it.

Before you saw their feet, you heard their message. The focus was to stop the violence that is happening in Milwaukee.

"We can’t tolerate the loss of innocent life in our community," said Tory Lowe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News walked with community activist and 101.7 The Truth radio host Tory Lowe.

"If you’re out here harming an innocent life, you cannot be protected," said Lowe. "We got to do what we got to do as a community to make sure we get these people off the street."

Walk Against Violence in Milwaukee

The march headed straight down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was roughly two miles long. Organizers hope their message spreads across the city.

"We’re out here trying to make a difference," said Terri Cleveland.

Cleveland knows the pain violence creates. She walked in memory of her son, who died in 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My nephew killed my son," said Cleveland. "That was like a tragic experience for not only losing my son but my own family."

The purpose is to prevent more heartbreak.

"Make sure, if you can’t get out here, that you still stand in solidarity with the many victims of violence," said Lowe.

Every step, sign and chant was part of a mission to save lives.