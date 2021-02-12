Walgreens now administering COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies

Beginning Friday, Feb. 12, Walgreens pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine inside stores for Wisconsin residents who are eligible.

Nearly 18,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin -- and are ready to go into arms.

"You just walk up to the counter like you’re getting a prescription, turn over your paperwork and then wait for the pharmacist to take you in a private room and administer the shot," said Pamela Ellefson, Brown Deer resident.

Pamela Ellefson

Ellefson received her shot after signing up online nearly two weeks ago. The 71-year-old said she turned to Walgreens after being frustrated that she was turned away from her primary care doctor and local health department.

"I didn’t get in. So I was pretty bummed about that," Ellefson said.

Advertisement

After partnering with the federal government over the past two months to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities, the pharmacy chain is once again working with the CDC. Pharmacists are administering the vaccine to anyone who qualifies and working to improve access to those in underserved communities.

"While the number of doses—while it’s near 18,000—it means that each store will have a limited number of doses," said Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager.

Stephanie Schauer

Each participating location will receive approximately 100 doses the first week of the federal pharmacy partnership program. State health officials say as more vaccine becomes available, the goal is to expand the weekly allocation and number of pharmacy partners providing Wisconsinites protection from the virus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It’s a death illness and given my age, I’m probably more susceptible to contract and perhaps die from it," Ellefson said. "I’m very grateful, number one, that I haven’t gotten sick and number two, that I got my vaccine today."

The 18,000 doses are in addition to the weekly allocation of vaccines that the state receives from the federal government. Those who are eligible can sign up through the Walgreens website.