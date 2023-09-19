Voter Registration Day: Wisconsin election workers take action

Wisconsin election officials and volunteers took action Tuesday, Sept. 18 to help people make their voices heard.

"Everyone's vote really does count. It’s one of the ways that we have to affect change in our community," said Tiffany Kelly, a New Berlin librarian and volunteer Glendale poll worker. "We are here to make it easy and accessible to everyone."

The New Berlin Library is just one of many organizations across southeast Wisconsin focused on National Voter Registration Day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Give people an opportunity to be prepared for election day," said Milwaukee County Election Commission Director Michelle Hawley. "Getting people preregistered, get people thinking about the process."

Hawley said the process of registering to vote in Wisconsin is relatively easy. As long as you have a valid Wisconsin driver's license or state ID, all you have to do is go to the MyVote Wisconsin website and click "Register To Vote."

National Voter Registration Day in Wisconsin

"If you don’t have a driver's license or state ID, there are other ways to register," she said. "You can do it by paper, you just need to show a proof of residence document."

Come Election Day 2024, Hawley said it's not just the presidential race voters need to be prepared for.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"In order to get your ballot you need a state ID," she said.

"There are four elections next year. February, April, August and November," said Kelly. "I think people overlook the local elections a lot, but those are the ones that really affect us in our day-to-day life."