Volunteers make thousands of Easter meals for senior citizens

On Easter Sunday, March 31, a Milwaukee organization provided more than 4,000 Easter meals to senior citizens in the community.

"I feel like the spirit of Easter is in this room," said Lisa Fohey from Community Projects for Seniors.

At Oak Creek East Middle School, the kitchen and cafeteria were busy, filled with volunteers with the Community Projects for Seniors organization.

They were all packing plates with purpose.

"If you look around, all these good hearts coming together," said line coordinator Lance Bento.

"To be able to do this for low income seniors and bring a little joy into their lives and make sure they remember they are not alone and their community loves them, that is a lift altogether," added Fohey.

The organization says the Easter meals will help feed thousands of low-income seniors in low-income housing in southeastern Wisconsin.

"We get 4,500 meals out of here in two and a half hours," added Fohey.

"Everyone comes here with open minds, open hearts, ton of different professions come together and work hand in hand and get the product done so that great," added Bento.

The food is savory and sweet, and when it's boxed, the work is far from over.

Fohey says drivers deliver meals to grateful seniors.

"Some of ours deliver 80 meals. We just sent someone to six different buildings," she said.

"This is what the holidays are supposed to be about. This is what Easter is supposed to be about," added Bento.

The meals are made to feed the body, but they are clearly filling hearts too.

Community Projects for Seniors also delivers food to low-income senior citizens on Christmas and Thanksgiving.