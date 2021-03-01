VISIT Milwaukee launches Hotel Month, offers exclusive packages

article

VISIT Milwaukee launched on Monday, March 1 a solution to help people escape their homes amid the pandemic -- Milwaukee Hotel Month.

For the entire month of March, 43 Milwaukee-area hotels are offering exclusive packages and daily room rates starting at $75.

VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith issued the following statement in a news release:

"Our hotels have been devastated by the pandemic. And we wanted to provide some relief by creating an opportunity to give back to them and increase their occupancy through a regional campaign aimed at locals and visitors alike. Milwaukee is fortunate, as our hotel partners have worked hard to prioritize safety for both their associates and guests."

A news release says many of the participating hotels are also offering generous add-ons and upgrades to their packages, so guests can truly treat themselves. Some upgrades include a complimentary bottle of wine or champagne at the Hyatt Place Milwaukee Downtown; an upgrade to a suite and gourmet snack bag at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites; and a four-course, farm-to-table breakfast plus a wine and cheese hour at the Westphal Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

In addition to the hotel deals, VISIT Milwaukee will be donating $50,000, divided evenly between the participating hotels.

For a list of participating hotels and \deals, visit visitmilwaukee.org/HotelMonth.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, since March 2020, the U.S. travel industry has suffered more than $500 billion in pandemic-related losses, and data from analytics firm STR shows that hotel occupancy in Milwaukee is down 45% year-over-year.