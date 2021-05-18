Expand / Collapse search

Virtual job fair: Bus drivers and mechanics wanted by MCTS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is seeking anyone interested in becoming an MCTS bus driver or mechanic. They are invited to attend a virtual job fair on Tuesday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 

This is an opportunity for job seekers to use their phone, tablet, or computer to connect with hiring managers who will answer questions and explain the recruitment and selection process, qualifications for each position, and the comprehensive benefits offered to MCTS employees, including: 

  • Medical and Dental Insurance 
  • Paid Time Off (holidays, vacation days, personal days, sick days, funeral leave, jury duty) 
  • 457 Deferred Compensation Savings Plan 
  • Defined Benefit Pension Plan 
  • Life Insurance 
  • Long-Term and Short-Term Disability Insurance 
  • Reimbursement for Eye Wear, Health Club Membership, Tuition 
  • Uniform Allowance 
  • Flexible Spending Account 
  • Bus Pass Valid for Unlimited Rides 


In addition to hiring bus drivers, MCTS is looking for skilled mechanics who work behind-the-scenes to keep the entire fleet of buses clean, fueled, and operating safely. MCTS is excited to offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus to skilled mechanics who join the team.

A news release says these positions offer paid training, career growth, long-term job stability, and financial security for future retirement.

The virtual job fair will be presented in English, on Zoom, Tuesday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must register in advance

Man driving Tesla 'asleep,' Kenosha County sheriff's officials say
slideshow

Man driving Tesla 'asleep,' Kenosha County sheriff's officials say

A Palatine, Illinois man was cited for inattentive driving – after a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy noticed he "appeared to be asleep behind the wheel crossing over the Illinois/Wisconsin state line" on Sunday, May 16.

Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for Sept. 18
slideshow

Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for Sept. 18

Summerfest announced on Tuesday, May 18 that the Guns N’ Roses concert has been rescheduled for the last weekend of the festival, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Peregrine falcons named after COVID heroes

We Energies has taken honoring essential workers to new heights, naming baby peregrine falcons after the heroes of the pandemic.