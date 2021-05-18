Virtual job fair: Bus drivers and mechanics wanted by MCTS

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is seeking anyone interested in becoming an MCTS bus driver or mechanic. They are invited to attend a virtual job fair on Tuesday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



This is an opportunity for job seekers to use their phone, tablet, or computer to connect with hiring managers who will answer questions and explain the recruitment and selection process, qualifications for each position, and the comprehensive benefits offered to MCTS employees, including:

Medical and Dental Insurance

Paid Time Off (holidays, vacation days, personal days, sick days, funeral leave, jury duty)

457 Deferred Compensation Savings Plan

Defined Benefit Pension Plan

Life Insurance

Long-Term and Short-Term Disability Insurance

Reimbursement for Eye Wear, Health Club Membership, Tuition

Uniform Allowance

Flexible Spending Account

Bus Pass Valid for Unlimited Rides



In addition to hiring bus drivers, MCTS is looking for skilled mechanics who work behind-the-scenes to keep the entire fleet of buses clean, fueled, and operating safely. MCTS is excited to offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus to skilled mechanics who join the team.



A news release says these positions offer paid training, career growth, long-term job stability, and financial security for future retirement.



The virtual job fair will be presented in English, on Zoom, Tuesday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must register in advance.