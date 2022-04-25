Violent weekend in Milwaukee; Police Chief Norman's plea to community

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman made an impassioned plea to the community on Monday afternoon, April 25 after a violent weekend in the city.

The chief noted there were 19 non-fatal shooting victims, three homicide victims, four juvenile victims, five female victims, and four individuals who have been arrested – all from Friday through Sunday.

"This is unacceptable. These acts of senseless violence in our city have to come to a stop. We're asking the public to assist us in this effort because no one entity, no one person is responsible, alone, when it comes to public safety," Chief Norman said.

Chief Norman noted there were several juveniles involved in the shooting incidents over the weekend – but they are not the sole reason for the spike in crime.

"We have individuals of all ages involved in using firearms to resolve their disagreements," the chief said.

Norman insisted the Milwaukee Police Department alone cannot reduce the amount of gun violence in the community.

"We need the assistance of those who see those carrying firearms to intervene. We need those who can step up and be that voice of reason – because we're seeing violence where it should not be at," Norman said.

"When we talk about, that this is an 'all hands on deck' approach just doesn't mean systems, government – it means community organizations, it means community members. It means that we have to change the community perception, the community narrative, and the community norm about violence and what's considered OK when it comes to responding to conflict," said Arnitta Holliman, Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

Arnitta Holliman, Director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

"We all have a responsibility to step up. We all know who we are, doing these particular type of dangerous behaviors in our community. I'm asking – will they tell us?" Chief Norman said. "We don't want to see anything being reactionary or, we want to be able to use that energy for good justice, not your own justice. So this is a plea to the community, to those who are just as sickened and also upset – reach out to us. I guarantee it, we will follow up, and we will hold those accountable.

