Violence prevention: Milwaukee receives $8.4M from state

article

State officials announced on Wednesday, March 2 that $8.4 million previously allocated to the city of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) was officially released following approval by the Milwaukee Common Council.

The funding is part of Gov. Tony Evers' larger $45 million investment, announced in October 2021, to address crime, ensure safer communities through violence prevention, and provide support for crime victims. The allocation to OVP is intended to respond to the pandemic-related uptick in violence and trauma in the city of Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Common Council last month passed a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding to receive their allocation of these funds that was executed last week.

A news release says OVP will use the funds to take a public health approach to violence prevention, addressing the significant increases in crime and decreases in markers of community well-being. These targeted violence prevention efforts include crisis response coordination, suicide prevention intervention, youth violence prevention intervention, launch of the Violence Prevention Partnership, neighborhood-based implementation of the Blueprint for Peace, OVP internal capacity support, and expansion of 414LIFE’s team of violence interrupters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

OVP will coordinate with community organizations and residents, including re-granting some of the funds to community-based organizations through a competitive process.