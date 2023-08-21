Violent weekend in Milwaukee; group empowers youth through hip-hop

In the aftermath of a weekend marred by gun violence in Milwaukee, a group is using the language of hip-hop to empower the city's youth and build a resilient community.

28 people were shot over the weekend in Milwaukee. Four of those people died.

One of the weekend shootings involved four people shot on the south side at 12th and Mitchell.

That's just outside the door of the Your Move MKE. The group said what happened this weekend was motivation to continue their work.

It's been said dance is the hidden language of the soul, and at Your Move MKE. It speaks volumes.

"It's been making me happy and excited," said Viktor Ramos, a student. "It opens all my emotions and stuff."

Ramos had been coming to break dancing classes for the last year.

Your Move MKE

"I get to show my style and moves to the floor," said Ramos.

He's one of over 80 kids who've participated in programs at the south side organization. The group is using hip-hop to build community.

"Our core mission is to provide a safe space for young people," said Raquel Aleman, the executive director of Your Move MKE.

It's an initiative that started in 2017 and has grown with the need.

The past weekend 28 people were shot in Milwaukee, and 4 of those victims died. Nine people were shot at 14th and Burnham ranging in age from 16 to 42. A day later, four people were shot nearby at 12th and Mitchell—a reminder left behind on the block of Your Move MKE.

"It's really hard to see it, but it's also a motivation to keep doing the work that we're doing," said Aleman.

Aleman is using what she knows to change lives.

Raquel Aleman, the executive director of Your Move MKE

"Hip-hop heals. It's what healed me. It's what made me stay off the streets," said Aleman.

Working to inspire future leaders and change the city.

"We want to bring them prosperity; we want to bring them hope," Aleman said.

They have several different programs. Tomorrow some of these kids will be battling it. Break dancing at the Ivy House starts at 2 p.m. It's a part of the city's hip-hop week.

For additional information and to view the full schedule of events, you are invited to visit Milwaukee.gov/HHWMKE.