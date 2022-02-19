Versiti blood drive encourages diverse donors

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosted a blood drive at Milwaukee's Vincent High School on Saturday to encourage donors of diverse backgrounds to give blood.

Twenty donations were needed, those 20 able to save as many as 60 lives.

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) recently received a blood transfusion after experiencing kidney failure. For her, the drive was especially important.

"You have to have great health, and understanding what we can do to serve others," Myers said. "I'm supreme in service – that is what I strive to do through our office, making sure that we let the public know one person can save eight lives when they decide to become an organ donor."

In addition to the blood drive, there was a career fair at the high school with information on apprenticeships. Military members were also on hand.

