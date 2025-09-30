Village of Hustisford clerk/treasurer accused of embezzlement

article

The Village of Hustisford clerk/treasurer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Village of Hustisford and funds related to the Hustisford Soccer Club. Kim Hopfinger was taken into custody on Sept. 29.

What we know:

The Village of Hustisford contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in September 2025, asking for an investigation into theft and embezzlement of village funds.

Following an audit of the village's finances, evidence of theft and embezzlement were found.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division reviewed the case, and the facts led their investigation to Kim Hopfinger, the village clerk/treasurer.

The investigation concluded that a significant amount of money was stolen from the Village of Hustisford. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Hopfinger also embezzled funds related to the Hustisford Soccer Club as the organization’s treasurer.

Kim Hopfinger was booked into the Dodge County Jail on the following charges:

Misconduct in Public Office

Theft by Virtue of Employment greater $10,000 but less than $100,000