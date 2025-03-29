Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated in Milwaukee

article

The Brief Saturday marked 52 years since U.S. Troops withdrew from Vietnam. In Milwaukee, people gathered at Veterans Park to honor the fallen. More than 58,000 Americans died during the war; 2.6 million Americans served.



In Milwaukee, people gathered at Veterans Park to mark 52 years since U.S. Troops withdrew from Vietnam and honor the fallen.

The backstory:

U.S. Troops withdrew from the southeast Asian country on March 29, 1973 – now commemorated as Vietnam Veterans Day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

County, city and veteran chapter leaders gathered at the park's Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor the fallen on Saturday.

"Of those 2.6 million it is estimated, unfortunately, 1,740,000 of our brothers and sisters have passed away," said Vietnam Veteran Dale Scholl. "That leaves 33% of us Vietnam Veterans still alive."

Commemoration of Vietnam Veterans Day

Dig deeper:

More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War; 2.6 million Americans served in Vietnam.

The number of Vietnam Veterans alive today is quickly declining. For those still here, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the lakefront serves as a reminder of the sacrifices men and women made – not all by choice. The U.S. Armed Forces drafted 2.2 million American men to serve between 1964 and 1973.