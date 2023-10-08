Honor Flight: Wisconsin veterans make trip as family

When the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight took Vietnam War veterans to the nation's capital Saturday, "band of brothers" took on a literal meaning.

Brothers Jim and Tom are roughly two years apart. They live 30 minutes away from one another and share that "brotherly" camaraderie.

"I’m the third in a family of 10," Jim said. "We’re all close."

"I wish Jerry could have gone with us, because I like to pick on him, too," said Tom.

Kleppin brothers Jim, Tom and Jake – along with their cousin, Bob – took the Honor Flight together. There is one thing they didn't talk about until now.

The Kleppin family takes the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington

"I never knew these guys were in the service, and they didn’t either, and we get together every year, but we don’t talk about our service," Bob said.

They all served during the Vietnam War. Jake was in the Marine Corps, and Jim, Tom and Bob served in the U.S. Army.

"She says, ‘Another Kleppin?’" Bob said.

Another brother, Jerry, serves in the U.S. Coast Guard. He wasn't on the Honor Flight, but he did welcome his family home.

"I was very proud of them," he said.

It was a trip to remember as the family reflected on their monuments together.

"Landed in Washington, D.C. with all the people and thanking them," said Jake.

"I think it’s one of the finest things I’ve ever done," Bob said.

The honor flight was also a difficult one. Brother Kenney Kleppin wasn't with them. A helicopter crew chief, Kenney died on a rescue mission in 1970 when he was 20 years old.

"He died, we didn’t. We’re home," said Bob. "I think he would have enjoyed everything we did."

Kenney Kleppin

The veterans are brothers by blood and honor. As they were thanked for their service, they were thankful for the simple things – family.

"I’m proud of my brothers and stuff and being in this family," Jake said.

There are 10 siblings in the Kleppin family, including three girls – each of whom married a veteran.

The Kleppins hope any others veteran will be inspired to take the Honor Flight, too.