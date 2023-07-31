Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin Aug. 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Vice President Kamala Harris (Erik S. Lesser/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 3. 

The vice president will travel to Pleasant Prairie with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity.

Then, Vice President Harris will travel to Milwaukee to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions.