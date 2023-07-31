Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin Aug. 3
MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The vice president will travel to Pleasant Prairie with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity.
Then, Vice President Harris will travel to Milwaukee to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions.