Vice President Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit planned for Thursday
MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17, with stops planned for Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay.
The Harris-Walz Campaign confirmed the date and cities, but has not yet shared any other details on times and locations.
Minnesota governor Tim Walz will campaign in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 14.
Former President Donald Trump last visited Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6, when he rallied in Juneau.
Trump's running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, last visited Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.