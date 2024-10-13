Vice President Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit planned for Thursday

article

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign in battleground Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17. The three stops include Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay.



Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17, with stops planned for Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay.

The Harris-Walz Campaign confirmed the date and cities, but has not yet shared any other details on times and locations.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz will campaign in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 14.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Former President Donald Trump last visited Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6, when he rallied in Juneau.

Trump's running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, last visited Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.