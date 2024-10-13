Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit planned for Thursday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 13, 2024 11:23am CDT
Kamala Harris
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17, with stops planned for Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay.

The Harris-Walz Campaign confirmed the date and cities, but has not yet shared any other details on times and locations.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz will campaign in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 14.

Former President Donald Trump last visited Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 6, when he rallied in Juneau.

Trump's running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, last visited Wisconsin on Sept. 17 when he campaigned in Eau Claire.