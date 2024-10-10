Tim Walz Wisconsin campaign visit set for Monday, Oct. 14

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to visit two cities in Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 14. There will be a morning visit to Eau Claire – and an afternoon visit to Green Bay.



The Harris-Walz campaign announced on Thursday, Oct. 10 that Gov. Tim Walz will campaign in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 14.

The campaign stops will mark the Governor’s fifth visit to the state since becoming Vice President Harris’ running mate. Walz visited Superior and Wausau last month. The governor was last in Eau Claire alongside Vice President Kamala Harris for a joint rally in August.

A news release says Gov. Walz will arrive at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire on Monday morning. In the afternoon, he will arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport for another campaign rally.

