Tim Walz Wisconsin campaign visit set for Monday, Oct. 14

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2024 11:59am CDT
2024 Election
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a rally York Expo Center in York, PA, for the 2024 US presidential campaign, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via A

MILWAUKEE - The Harris-Walz campaign announced on Thursday, Oct. 10 that Gov. Tim Walz will campaign in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Monday, Oct. 14.

The campaign stops will mark the Governor’s fifth visit to the state since becoming Vice President Harris’ running mate. Walz visited Superior and Wausau last month. The governor was last in Eau Claire alongside Vice President Kamala Harris for a joint rally in August. 

A news release says Gov. Walz will arrive at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire on Monday morning. In the afternoon, he will arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport for another campaign rally. 

