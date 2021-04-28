Vice President Harris visiting Milwaukee on May 4

article
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 4, a source confirmed to FOX6 News.
The visit is part of a tour following the Biden administration's first 100 days in office. The president is to deliver an address to Congress on the first 100 days Wednesday night.
