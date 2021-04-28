Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Harris visiting Milwaukee on May 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 4, a source confirmed to FOX6 News.

The visit is part of a tour following the Biden administration's first 100 days in office. The president is to deliver an address to Congress on the first 100 days Wednesday night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Holocaust education required for Wisconsin students, grades 5-12

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill on Wednesday requiring Wisconsin middle and high school social studies classes to teach the Holocaust and other genocides.

Former police chief files lawsuit to get job back in Milwaukee
slideshow

Former police chief files lawsuit to get job back in Milwaukee

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, April 27 in the hopes of getting his job back.

Kenosha police bodycam testing underway
slideshow

Kenosha police bodycam testing underway

For the first time, Kenosha police officers are wearing body cameras while on patrol.