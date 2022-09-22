Vice President Kamala Harris' Milwaukee visit Thursday

For the third time in nearly two years, the vice president of the U.S. is headed to Milwaukee Thursday, Sept. 22.

Kamala Harris has a pair of stops Thursday afternoon before heading back to Washington D.C.

The vice president's visit comes nearly seven weeks before the November election and just two weeks after President Joe Biden was in Milwaukee to speak at Laborfest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Harris will speak at the Democratic Attorney Generals Association Conference, Thursday. She spent six years as California's attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate. That speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Pfister Hotel.

The vice president will then head to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for a conversation with local Latino leaders at 2:15 p.m. Darryl Morin, national president of Forward Latino, will take part in that discussion.

Morin said the White House has helped Latinos enter the work force and escape poverty, but there is still room for improvement.

"We really have made significant gains, but we need to work upon that to make sure that it’s permanent – that people have that opportunity to continue to improve their living condition and to move up the economic ladder," Morin said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Republicans responded to Harris' visit by holding a news conference. Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Paul Farrow and Eric Toney, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin attorney general, will weigh in.