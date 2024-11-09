Vets Day 5K and 10K at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Get your steps in while honoring veterans and current service members by taking part in the Vets Day 5K & 10K at the War Memorial in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

The run is part of the Wisconsin Chilly Willy Winter Run Series.

The Kiddos 1K race starts at 8:45 a.m., with the main race starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.

.