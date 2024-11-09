Vets Day 5K and 10K at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Milwaukee Vets Day 5K and 10K
Sean Osborne joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Vets Day 5K and 10K on Saturday, Nov. 9, and why it's so important.
MILWAUKEE - Get your steps in while honoring veterans and current service members by taking part in the Vets Day 5K & 10K at the War Memorial in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
The run is part of the Wisconsin Chilly Willy Winter Run Series.
The Kiddos 1K race starts at 8:45 a.m., with the main race starting at 9 a.m.
The importance of helping and serving veterans
Christy Julius from the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Vets Day 5K and 10K and the importance of helping and serving veterans.
Helping veterans with homes and home repairs
Brian Depies joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Vets Day 5K and 10K, and Operation Finally Home.
