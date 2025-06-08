Milwaukee 'VetFest' celebrates veterans at Washington Park

The Brief The first ever "VetFest" took place in Milwaukee on Saturday. Free food and music helped bring veterans and the community together. Organizers hope next year's event will be bigger and better.



The first ever "VetFest" took place in Milwaukee on Saturday to celebrate veterans.

Local perspective:

VetFest was held at the Washington Park Bandshell. Free food and music helped bring veterans and the community together in a relaxed setting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

LaBrew Troopers Veteran Services organized the event. Shan LaBrew Owens said events like it are important for the community.

"It's important because veterans, especially in our community, they're underserved," he said. "Especially with the different veteran organizations, but with our organization we can get to their needs immediately."

LaBrew Owens is a veteran of Desert Storm. He said this year was big, but next year he expects things to be even bigger and better.