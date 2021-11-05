Milwaukee's Dryhootch provides veterans' 'lifeline'

When veterans return home from service, they’re often faced with a difficult transition back to everyday life.

In Milwaukee, veterans are helping each other over a cup of coffee. It’s an easy way in, said Levi Marker, who served with the 173rd Airborne in Afghanistan from 2006 until 2013: "Come in, have coffee and have a talk. That’s where it starts." But it’s often a difficult conversation.

"It could be PTSD, anxiety, recovery from substance use," said Rob Waite, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 until 1999.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dryhootch on Brady Street in Milwaukee is more than just a coffee shop.

"Dry – meaning dry, no alcohol. Hootch is a military term for when we are out in the field," Waite explained. It’s also a "lifeline" for veterans; its mission is to help veterans make the transition back to civilian life.

"It’s kind of like, OK, thank you for your service – you’re done. They expect you to just move on."

For servicemen and women, it’s not that easy. Behind every latte is a story like Marker’s.

"I just came back from Afghanistan – maybe I’d been out three or four months. Family conflict arises, and I was in jail looking at potentially six years in prison," Marker said. He credits getting his life back on track to the peer support group at Dryhootch.

"The war is over for you, but everything that you went through and processed or didn’t process over there – now you have time to think about it."

Dryhootch in Milwaukee

Groups meet regularly at the Brady Street location and the Dryhootch across the street from the Milwaukee V.A. Marker eventually became a peer support specialist and director of operations. In 2019, he met and supported Waite, who has also gone on to an administrative role in the group.

"When you meet new people that didn’t serve, you’re trying to explain. When you come here, there is no explanation needed," said Waite. "They know instantly when you start talking."

Dryhootch in Milwaukee

Veterans helping veterans – first in combat, then over coffee.

"Just sitting down and having coffee with a brother. From there it takes off on its own," said Marker.

The coffee shop is open to all members of the public. Dryhootch is also involved with an affordable housing complex in Madison called Valor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

VA Crisis Hotline

If you or someone you know is a veteran in need of help, the Department of Veterans Affairs Crisis Hotline is free to call and is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

Call 1-800-273-8255. Press "1" after calling to speak to a VA staffer. Any type of support is available, even just to talk.

Additional resources are available on the VA website.