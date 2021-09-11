Versiti 9/11 blood drive remembers those who died

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin held a blood drive in remembrance of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11 for a second year.

Many told FOX6 News that donating to save a life was their way of honor and remember those who died 20 years ago.

"Every donor that walks through those doors, rolls up their sleeves and donates is a beacon of hope for someone and a family in need," said Tara Blaesing, Versiti regional manager for blood recruitment.

Versiti has a goal to receive 1,000 pints of blood from volunteer donors. One pint can save three lives, the goal being to commemorate the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It goes a long way in the community, and you never know when you might need it or someone you love," said donor Judi Cretens.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive in remembrance of 9/11.

Cretens was one of those volunteer donors and recalled the events 20 years ago.

"It was important to come today just as a remembrance," Cretens said. "There was a lot of questions and just being mesmerized by the TV coverage because no one had ever seen anything like that in the United States."

"On September 11th, it’s kind of hard to think what do I do today," said Blaesing. "Donating blood seems like the perfect way to give back. To share something on a day when so many people lost their lives, you’re giving the gift of life."

Versiti is always looking for donations – visit the organization's website for more information.