Vendors sought for Christkindlmarket Milwaukee 2021

Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is seeking vendors for the upcoming holiday season.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, June 28, the Christkindlmarket team announced it is looking for "diverse vendors that are interested in selling their unique products, food, and beverages."

Those interested in taking part in the market are urged to apply through the Christkindlmarket website.

