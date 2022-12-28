Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, Marquette fans' cars damaged

A number of Marquette University basketball fans were left with hundreds of dollars in repair bills after Milwaukee police say at least 10 cars were broken into during the game Tuesday night, Dec. 27.

When Jeff Hagen left the game, he came out to find his window smashed, and while he fixed the glass, he said the problems downtown need a solution.



"See all the cars over here?" said Hagen.

The memories on Hagen's phone aren't the ones he was hoping for after a Marquette win.

"We got to the car, and my sister-in-law says, 'There’s glass everywhere, Jeff,' said Hagen. "All of sudden, we realize our window was smashed."

His son-in-law's window was smashed, too.

Milwaukee police said at least 10 cars were broken into. Hagen estimated it was more.

"I would say it has to be 30 because there was probably 10 on McKinley, and when you turn the corner, there was probably 10 on each side where you parked," said Hagen.

Nothing was taken from Hagen's car, but they rifled through his glove box. He said police told him the people were probably looking for guns.

"It was like, 'Wow, what is going on here?'" said Hagen.

On Wednesday, they were still finding shards of glass throughout the car, and Hagen's wife said she wants to stay in the suburbs.

"She doesn’t want to go back downtown," said Hagen. "She doesn’t want to go back downtown."

Hagen said he wants to see people held accountable.

"Something has got to be done," said Hagen. "I mean, they are building up those new concert venues by Fiserv Forum. Where are people going to park and not be worried about their safety?"

Hagen said his window repair was covered by insurance, but for his son-in-law, it cost $500.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.