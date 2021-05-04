Vehicle thefts on Marquette campus increase; Hyundais, Kias targeted

The Marquette University Police Department is asking residents to be aware of continued vehicle thefts on campus.

According to Marquette police, there was been an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia models, often Hyundai Sonatas and Elantras, and Kia Souls and Sportages.

Individuals with these cars should consider purchasing a club anti-theft device for the steering wheel.