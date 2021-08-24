Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle strikes bicyclist: Milwaukee police seek driver of dark SUV

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking help from the public in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Officials say a 54-year-old Milwaukee man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle near 9th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. The victim suffered serious injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown driver of a dark SUV.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.   

