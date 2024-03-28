Vehicle stolen from Kwik Trip with kids inside; bodycam video

For the first time, we are seeing the moments following a carjacking at an Oak Creek gas station that happened on Feb. 4.

Two children were inside a stolen SUV that was found abandoned by the thieves.

The video shows the father reuniting with his children for the first time after the carjacking.

Oak Creek body camera footage shows the minutes following a carjacking.

Kwik Trip

A Greendale father ran into the Kwik Trip to call the police, telling them someone distracted him by asking for directions, while another guy hopped into his SUV and took off.

The father's kids, ages 2 and 8, were in the backseat at the time.

Investigators say 21-year-old Bobby Reed, 17-year-old Bedee Usama and 21-year-old Ladarius Wright orchestrated the theft.

His cell phone was also left in the vehicle and was used to track the location.

Police found the stolen BMW near 26th and Ramsay.

One officer stayed with the children while another drove the father to his kids.

A short time later, the squad is seen parking and the father runs out, reunited with his children after a very scary day.

The three guys arrested all face felony child abduction charges.

The two children involved were not hurt.

A police report says the 8-year-old told investigators she was scared and worried she would never see her parents again.