Vehicle stolen from West Milwaukee Speedway; baby inside car

An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen from a Speedway in West Milwaukee Wednesday night, Aug. 3. A three-week-old child was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. Police later located the child unharmed in an alley.

According to police, around 10:36 p.m. officers received a call for a vehicle theft at the West Milwaukee Speedway located on Burnham street. Police spoke to the victim on scene who stated her three-week-old child was still inside. A short time later, police located the infant unharmed in an alley near 30th and National.

The infant was returned to her mother. No forced was used in the taking of the vehicle.

Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Lexus ES bearing Wisconsin auto registration plate 117-ZML.

If you have any information related to this incident we ask you to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.