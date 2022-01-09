Vehicle into Milwaukee building, body inside

A body was discovered inside a vehicle that crashed into a building in Milwaukee and then burned.

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near 76th and Green Tree. The vehicle caught fire and was towed from the scene. At the tow lot, the body was found inside.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.