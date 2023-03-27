Vehicle hits Milwaukee gas station; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE - One person was arrested for crashing a car into a Clark gas station near 60th and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. It happened around 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers saw an SUV collide with the building. Officers observed the driver standing outside the vehicle. He was arrested for OWI.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
Clark gas station near 60th and Good Hope Road