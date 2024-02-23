Fleeing driver hits Milwaukee building; 27th and Burleigh

article

A vehicle that fled Milwaukee deputies crashed into a building early Friday morning, Feb. 23. It happened near 27th and Burleigh.

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near 27th and Holt for a "wanted armed and dangerous" subject from Waukesha, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

During the pursuit, the fleeing driver exited the freeway and went into the Potawatomi parking lot, then exited the garage. He then went back to city streets before crashing into a building at 27th and Burleigh.

He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. He will then be turned over to the Waukesha Police Department.