Valentine's Day shoppers; Milwaukee Public Market offers plenty

If you’re still looking for something to pick up as a gift before you spend the evening with your valentine, we’ve got you covered.

FOX6 was at The public market today, not only catching procrastinators red-handed, but showing us some go-to shops for those last minute shoppers.

Some of us wait until the last possible second to when it comes to holiday shopping.

"Usually I’m on top of things, but I’ve been traveling, I’ve been doing business stuff," said last-minute shopper Brandon Payton-Carrillo.

Luckily the public market has dozens of small businesses open, making it a one-stop-shop for last-minute gifts.

Payton-Carillo, grabbing flowers for his wife and daughter.

"Folks out there just be smart, maybe plan a little better than I did and Happy Valentine's Day," he said.

Flowers, baked goods, and sweet treats are all good options for spoiling your loved one.

The staff at Kehr's is always ready for the last-minute Valentine's Day rush.

"We’re open and we’re here for you. It happens every year so we got ya. We might be out of a couple of things but we have tons of chocolate ready to go," said Kehr’s Candies’ Callie Mangan.

The Milwaukee Public market closes at 8 p.m.