Valentine's Day homicide in Milwaukee; man shot, left for dead

Instead of being a day of love, Valentine’s Day became one of heartbreak and homicide for a Milwaukee family.

New video that you'll only see on FOX6 shows a gunman shooting a man and leaving him for dead.

Valentine’s Day shooting

What we know:

Surveillance shows Carl Thurmond walking past a liquor store at Concordia and MLK on Friday, Feb. 14.

They would be some of his final footsteps.

Less than one minute later, that same camera captures Thurmond again.

This time, he’s not alone. You can see a man with a gun following him and then point the gun at the 64-year-old.

FOX6 pauses the video just before the first shot.

Security camera video of the shooting

Thurmond falls to the ground.

The shooter also slips, but he gets up, fires a second shot and walks away.

Thurmond laid on the sidewalk before first responders arrived and pronounced him dead.

Local perspective:

"You had no business taking him from us," said Taizhane Anderson.

Taizhane Anderson says her grandfather’s death is unbelievable.

FOX6 talked with Anderson before obtaining the surveillance video of the killing.

"How could someone who gives so much to the world be taken like that?" she added.

Anderson told FOX6 she believed the shooting was connected to an attempted robbery.

A store worker says the suspect and victim had some sort of confrontation before the gunfire.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate the homicide.

"He danced. He laughed. He joked," Anderson added.

Anderson says her grandfather loved spending time with family. He often left her voicemails.

After hearing his message, she has one too for the person who pulled the trigger and walked away.

"I’m really, really hoping he gets justice. I’m praying he gets justice," Anderson said.

Family members of Thurmond say he lived less than a block away from where the homicide happened.

They’re hoping police can get to the bottom of the Valentine's Day homicide.

Milwaukee police did not immediately respond FOX6's request for a motive behind the shooting.

At last check, police are still looking for the shooter.