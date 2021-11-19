Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine mandate: MPS staff 90.4% compliance rate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The latest data on Milwaukee Public Schools staff vaccine mandate was listed off during the MPS School Board meeting on Thursday evening, Nov. 18.

Officials stated as of Nov. 18, 10,289 MPS employees have complied with the vaccine mandate. That is a 90.4% compliance rate among all district staff. Among full-time staff, the compliance rate is 93.3%.

In total, 944 employees have submitted accommodations, officials said.

9,345 MPS district staff have submitted proof of vaccination – which equates to an 82% vaccination rate among staff. MPS says that is well above the 58.8% vaccination rate the City of Milwaukee has among adults.

