Vaccinated? You need not quarantine if exposed to COVID-19+ person

The CDC announced this week that those who have been vaccinated from COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive. Local health officials say this is promising news.

"There’s still clearly a real thirst for more knowledge as to when individuals will be eligible for the vaccination," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

While questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine are not slowing down, Milwaukee County leaders say there is some good news. The CDC released a new recommendation Wednesday, Feb. 10 about quarantine and vaccination.

"Those who are fully vaccinated and three weeks out from that second dose of vaccine, long enough for that full immunity to build up, no longer have to quarantine after exposure provided they have no symptoms," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

However, officials still do not know how long the vaccine lasts. For now, officials say that three months after being vaccinated, you should go back to taking precautions as if you did not get the shots. Local health officials say this news suggests confidence the vaccine works.

"That said I think this is an exciting development and a sign of what will come in the vaccine and the excellent protection that it seems to provide from COVID," said Dr. Weston.

But vaccinated health care workers and inpatients are still required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Mayor Barrett said the city will continue to fight to get more doses locally.

"Eligibility doesn’t equate to having availability and that is an issue we’re clearly facing here in Milwaukee, it’s an issue we’re facing through the state of Wisconsin and throughout this nation," Barrett said.

On March 1, teachers, child care workers, prisoners, and grocery store workers will be eligible for the vaccine.