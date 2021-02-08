UWW grad intent on ‘changing the world’ remembered after fatal shooting

A young man with a promising future was remembered Monday night, Feb. 8 after he was fatally shot near 23rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue Saturday afternoon. The love that friends and family share for Purcell Pearson was clear at a vigil in the bitter cold that didn't stop so many from spilling into the street to pay their respects.

Emotions and pain were still raw days after Pearson's life was taken suddenly and violently. On Monday night, loved ones leaned on one another as they remembered the 22-year-old at the intersection where he died -- described by his brother as a light in their lives.

Purcell Pearson

"If there’s one thing we can continue to do, I just want to make sure we continue to share that light that he sparked us with," said Corneal Pearson.

Surveillance shows Pearson clinging to the driver’s side of a minivan as it swerves the wrong way down the street. Inside, the passenger appears to put their arm out. Moments later, Pearson falls to the ground.

Milwaukee police said someone inside the vehicle fired at him.

Advertisement

Purcell Pearson

"It was always about changing the world with him, making it a better place," said Langston Charles-el, Pearson's friend.

Known as "Purcy," the recent University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, president of its Zeta Iota chapter.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Dozens of Pearson's fraternity brothers paid their respects.

"It shows that love still abides here in this world," said Reginald Johnson. "Love still conquers fear. Love still conquers hate."

Loved ones released balloons in Pearson's honor.

"I just love you, Purcell," said Johnson. "You are a phenomenal young man gone too soon, but we will definitely let your legacy live on past today, and I will guarantee that."

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.