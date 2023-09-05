UWM police: Steering wheel locks available free for students, staff

article

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department has steering wheel locks (Clubs) available for students, faculty, or staff who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

The Kia and Hyundai brands have been targeted by auto thieves across the country.

To receive a free steering wheel lock, students and staff can contact the UWM Police Department at 414-229-4627.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Proof of ownership is required. One Club available per person.