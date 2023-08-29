UWM move-in: Students, campus residence halls return to normalcy

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee welcomed the first of thousands of students to campus Tuesday for move-in at Sandburg Residence Hall.

From unloading the car to securing belongings, it's a new beginning to a familiar process.

"It’s a bit overwhelming," said student Ashley Mendoza from Chicago. "I’m just glad I have help from my parents."

UWM said more than 3,900 students will move into residence halls over the next few days. After COVID-19 and renovations, 2023 marks the first time in three years that all four residence halls will be open.

"Everybody else thinks I overpacked, I think just right – we will see," said student Tia Williamson from Stout.

Move-in day at UWM's Sandburg Residence Hall on Aug. 29

For senior Maureen McGowan and her dad, Steve McGowan, Tuesday was their third move-in day.

"We will be out of here in less than an hour," he said.

McGowan had some advice for first-year students: "Get there early."

Students said a little bit of help goes a long way.

"We are just excited to get up to the dorm, we haven’t been up there yet," said parent Sefanie Mendoza. "She’s not too far from us, but now we are officially empty nesters."

Curt and Tia Williamson say goodbyes during move-in day at UWM's Sandburg Residence Hall on Aug. 29

"We are losing our little girl, she is going away, I said this is a very proud day," said parent Curt Williamson.

Now it's time for thousands of UWM students to start their new beginning with a goodbye.

UWM said, during one hour of move-in, students and parents typically use roughly 300 moving carts and 45,000 feet of shrink wrap. Classes officially begin Sept. 6.