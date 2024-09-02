UW-Whitewater fatal shooting of gymnast; students in mourning

The Brief Students at UW-Whitewater are beginning the fall semester with heartbreak. A star gymnast for UW-Whitewater was fatally shot late Friday, Aug. 30. Whitewater police have a 23-year-old man in custody for the shooting.



There is heartbreak ahead of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Classmates are mourning after a star gymnast was shot and killed.

On the vault, gymnast Kara Welsh was a national champion and two-time All-American.

"She was a great gymnast," said sophomore Jonah Friede, who said the pain of losing Welsh in such a tragic way has impacted the entire campus. "Everyone here is praying for her family."

Kara Welsh

Just before midnight Friday, Whitewater police said they were called to an apartment downtown for an "apparent homicide." Investigators said Welsh was found dead; shot multiple times. Welsh was just 21 years old.

"Everyone’s first day isn’t as happy and exciting as it should be because of this," said Marah Olszewski, sophomore from Greendale.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police arrested a 23-year-old man. Investigators will only say he knew Welsh – and they had some sort of fight before the shooting.

Whitewater fatal shooting investigation

"Sad that that happened to her. Such a young age and in college," said Maggie Jones, sophomore from McHenry, Illinois.

Campus flags will be at half-staff Tuesday to honor Welsh, a Plainfield, Illinois native. The university notified the Warhawk gymnastics team of her death in-person.

In a statement, we’re also hearing from Welsh’s coach.

"A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate and a light in everyone’s dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast. There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts."

"I’m on the cross country team and my girlfriend is on the gymnastics team. Just seeing her going through that and her whole team – it’s very saddening," said Brandon Gang, junior.

By Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Welsh's family raised more than $25,000.

"We’re all like a family here – when that happens it’s really sad," Gang said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Whitewater police tell FOX6 News the 23-year-old suspect has not yet been criminally charged. They are calling this an isolated incident.