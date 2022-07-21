UW-Waukesha bomb threat investigated; nothing suspicious located

article

The Waukesha Police Department and Waukesha Fire Department responded to UW-Waukesha on Thursday afternoon, July 21 for a bomb threat.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious package was found in a classroom that was believed to be a bomb.

When officers got on the scene, they met with university staff who advised there were students in some classrooms. All the staff and students were safely evacuated, and no one was injured.

The Waukesha Police Department worked closely with UW-Waukesha administration to complete a sweep of the building with nothing suspicious being located.

Staff and students were allowed back into the building to retrieve their belongings. The students were turned over to their parents.