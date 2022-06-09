UW System tuition freeze holds for 2022-23

article

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved on Thursday, June 9 a 2022-23 annual operating budget that maintains a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates.

Resident undergraduate tuition has not changed since fiscal year 2013-14.

UW System President Jay Rothman issued the following statement in a news release:

"Keeping our universities affordable and accessible is a priority, and thanks to the funding we received from Governor Evers, we are freezing tuition this coming academic year. Moving forward, it is critical we make the investments necessary to enhance the quality of education that makes the University of Wisconsin System attractive to students while maintaining affordability for Wisconsin families."

Overall, the average cost of attending a UW System university for a typical residential undergraduate student living on a main four-year campus, including tuition, fees, and room and board, will rise 1.7%, or $273, for 2022-23. For branch campuses, the typical increase amounts to 0.1%, or $6.