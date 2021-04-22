Expand / Collapse search

UW chancellors hesitant on student debt forgiveness

By AP Author
Published 
Education
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System’s two largest schools aren’t embracing President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt.

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club that they have questions about the concept.

Mone said he would welcome student debt forgiveness because the price of higher education places an immense burden on students and their families. But he said would have to see whether the funding to cover it would come from a viable source.

Blank was more forceful, saying 57% of her students graduated last year with no debt and borrowing money for higher education is not a bad thing. People borrow similar amounts of money to buy cars even though their value decreases dramatically once they’re driven off the lot, she said.

Still, she said perhaps some level of debt could be forgiven for graduates in low-paying fields such as teachers. But "we shouldn’t do it in a blanket way," she said.

President Biden has said he supports up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness per borrower. Democrats have been pushing him to forgive $50,000 in debt for federal loan recipients.

President Biden announced in January that federal student loan payments would remain suspended and interest rates would be set at 0% through at least September, extending an action from former President Donald Trump.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Gov. Evers announces $420M in aid for Wisconsin small businesses

Gov.&nbsp;Tony Evers announced Thursday that Wisconsin will&nbsp;award&nbsp;up to&nbsp;$420&nbsp;million&nbsp;to small businesses&nbsp;affected&nbsp;by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort,&nbsp;funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has the potential to help&nbsp;approximately 84,000 Wisconsin&nbsp;small businesses

‘Stranded:’ Honest conversation with WI students about mental health
slideshow

‘Stranded:’ Honest conversation with WI students about mental health

With so much focus on GPA, attendance, class fails, and test scores, students say those metrics can’t measure their biggest issue during pandemic learning - mental health.

Wisconsin schools look to continue, expand future virtual options
slideshow

Wisconsin schools look to continue, expand future virtual options

As school districts point to virtual learning as a factor in declining academic performance, administrators are exploring the idea of expanding future online learning.